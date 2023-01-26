Global Warming - Huge Antarctic Ice Berg Splits Off - Ends up as Icecubes in Australia

Funny story written by UncleDale

Thursday, 26 January 2023

image for Global Warming - Huge Antarctic Ice Berg Splits Off - Ends up as Icecubes in Australia
Great for rum and coke.

Global Warming directly and Indirectly is causing hug icebergs in Antarctica.

Recently - according to CCN News - a 'Biggie' berg split off of the Brunt Ice Shelf.

It's over 600 square miles - about the size of Greater London (without the pollution).

The Australians are interested and monitoring it - and they hope to tow it to Australia and get lots of bottled water and Icecubes from it.

Of course the biggest global warming Antarctic iceberg was 'Big Boy' - A68A - in 2017.

It was bigger than the British hostage country of Wales.

It was a thousand miles across - bounced off a few Islands - dug a few Panama Canals in the ocean floor - and ended up as swimming pool water in New Zealand.

There were a few Penguins on it - and the 'Zealies' found out Penguin meat cooked real good on the 'Barbie'.

Australia and New Zealand's Berg Patrols are out there right now - looking for the next Big One'. (Plus drinking lots of whiskey.)

(Global Warming Writing Bot - ‘Suntan')

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Global Warming

