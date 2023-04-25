A Russian Bomber Gets Lost In The Fog and Accidentally Bombs a Russian Town

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 25 April 2023

image for A Russian Bomber Gets Lost In The Fog and Accidentally Bombs a Russian Town
The fog was so thick you could cut it with a butter knife.

MOSCOW - (Spoof News) - The Kremlin has informed Russian citizens that they want to apologize for an accident caused by one of their Air Force bombers.

A Kremlin spokesperson stated that a Russian B-13 bomber lost its bearings in the Russian fog and accidentally dropped its payload on the bustling town of Sukeffski, Russia.

The plane's navigator said that from 30,000 feet up in the air, every damn town, whether it be Ukrainian, Chinese, Cambodian, or Peruvian, looks exactly the same.

Meanwhile, President Putin has commented that he is thrilled to report that there were no injuries or fatalities.

Putin did stress that those individuals whose houses or businesses were destroyed will receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of 418,000 Russionas, which is equivalent to $900 US.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
RussiaVladimir Putin

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more