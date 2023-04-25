A Russian Bomber Gets Lost In The Fog and Accidentally Bombs a Russian Town

MOSCOW - (Spoof News) - The Kremlin has informed Russian citizens that they want to apologize for an accident caused by one of their Air Force bombers.

A Kremlin spokesperson stated that a Russian B-13 bomber lost its bearings in the Russian fog and accidentally dropped its payload on the bustling town of Sukeffski, Russia.

The plane's navigator said that from 30,000 feet up in the air, every damn town, whether it be Ukrainian, Chinese, Cambodian, or Peruvian, looks exactly the same.

Meanwhile, President Putin has commented that he is thrilled to report that there were no injuries or fatalities.

Putin did stress that those individuals whose houses or businesses were destroyed will receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of 418,000 Russionas, which is equivalent to $900 US.