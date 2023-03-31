In a shocking turn of events at a recent military parade ceremony in Moscow, Vladimir Putin, the Russian dictator, was apparently trolled by his own marching band.

According to reports, the band suddenly switched from playing traditional Russian military anthems to Rick Astley's hit song "Never Gonna Give You Up" as they marched past the President and other high-ranking officials.

Eyewitnesses say that Putin looked visibly confused and annoyed as the band continued to play the upbeat 80s pop song. Some also claim to have seen him mouthing the words "never gonna give you up, never gonna let you down" under his breath while swaying from side to side, but that may be symptoms of his many illnesses.

The incident has sparked outrage and confusion among Putin's supporters, who are calling for an investigation into how such a breach of protocol may have occurred.

Many are questioning the loyalty of the band members and their motives for humiliating the President in such a public manner.

Meanwhile, social media has been ablaze with memes and jokes about the incident, with many users suggesting that the band may have been part of a wider conspiracy to undermine Putin's leadership.

Some have even suggested that the Russian President may have been Rick-rolled.

A source close to Putin, who we spoke to at the Moscow central bus station, told us that Putin is convinced that the Rick-rolling was a deliberate act of sabotage by Western powers.

"He believes that this was a coordinated attack by the CIA and MI6 to embarrass him on the world stage," the source said. "He's not taking this lightly."

According to the source, Putin has been playing "Never Gonna Give You Up" on repeat in his office, trying to decipher hidden messages in the lyrics. "He thinks that there must be some kind of coded message in the song that was meant for him," the source said. "He spends hours analyzing the lyrics."