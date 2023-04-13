Mexico's Destroyer The Pancho Villa Shoots a Russian Surveillance Plane Out of The Sky

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 13 April 2023

image for Mexico's Destroyer The Pancho Villa Shoots a Russian Surveillance Plane Out of The Sky
The 'Pancho Villa' is one bad-ass warship.

SOMEWHERE IN THE BLACK SEA - (Spoof Satire) - Mexico's El Ole News Agency reports that the destroyer Pancho Villa has just shot a Russian surveillance plane out of the Ukrainian sky.

The plane is worth $63 million and was the pride and joy of the Russian commie invader Vladimir Nikita "Shorty" Putin.

A spokesperson for the Mexican government, Doremi Granados said that the commander of the Pancho Villa, Captain Alonzo Lorenzo Si, will be awarded Mexico's highest naval medal The Maracasista Presidential Award for Tremendous Valor, Courage, Heroism, Gallantry, Fortitude, and Balls.

Captain Si will also receive a year's supply of El Matador Tequila, a pair of solid gold maracas, and $60,000 pesos cash [$3,320.66 US].

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

