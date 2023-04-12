The British Aircraft Carrier, The HMS Big Ben, Hits An Iceberg And Is Returning To England

SOMEWHERE IN THE BLACK SEA - (Spoof News) - The Ta Ta For Now News Agency has just announced that England's largest naval vessel, The HMS Big Ben, is returning back to its home port in England.

According to TTFNN's senior writer Petula Tart, the aircraft carrier struck a 21 ton iceberg and received damage to its rudder, and its anchor.

The Big Ben is responsible for sinking three Russian destroyers, five Russian submarines, and shooting down 13 Russian migs.

According to Miss Tart, who spent some time aboard "Big Ben," the crew was totally gentlemanly and there was only one wayward seaman who tried to grab her you-know-what.

But the commander of the vessel saw him and he threatened to throw his out-of-line ass overboard and let the sharks have at him.

The seaman got down on his knees and begged Miss Tart to forgive him which she did.

The seaman then gave Petula £100, which is equal to $136 [US].