President Putin Is Tremendously Worried About Russia's Vodka Shortage

MOSCOW, Russia - (Spoof News) - The Kremlin Voice is putting out that President Vladimir Nikita Putin is very concerned about the on-going vodka shortage that has hit the Commie nation.

The KV reports that one of the 19 ingredients that go into a bottle of vodka is potatoes. And due to the current potato famine that Russia is experiencing, the production of vodka has stopped at the nations leading vodka distillery, The Conrade Copchek Vodka Distillery located in Fishless River, Russia.

Putin has asked Finland to sell Russia some of their first class vodka but a spokesperson for President Sauli Ninisto, commented "Putin can go to hell and get his damn, friggin vodka from satan." ■