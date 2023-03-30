McDonalds in Russia to Resurrect Shamrock Shake

McDonald's will be changing the appearance of its cups and burger containers to the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

But what about the McDonald's in Russia? American corporations are too big to fail and cannot choose sides in politics and war; they have to make money, and Russians NEED Big Macs!

To quell its conscience, McDonald's has resurrected the Shamrock Shake - but only in Russia - even though the Russian people have probably never heard of St. Patrick or know what a shamrock is.

Oddly enough, there are fears that many Westerners will want to fly to Russia just to try one of these shakes (which haven't existed since 1899). What will Putin do? Probably hand them all a passport and then ship them to Ukraine to fight against the Shamrock Shake!

It's outrageous, but as long as McDonald's and Putin are "lovin' it," then all is fair in fast food and war.