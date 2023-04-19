Afghanistan's Chartered-Camels is Conclusive Commercial Coup

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 19 April 2023

More lucrative than selling sand to an Arab

KABUL, Afghanistan - (Spoof World) - In a surprising twist of events, Afghanistan's new Rent-A-Camel company, Sol's Chartered Camels Co., is having a successful first week of operation, according to the Sandstone News Agency.

The company has already made over $800,000, with many of the camels rented by students at Oasis University and some by 'comely ladies' for transportation to their 'appointments'.

Tabas and Sarabad Raffrazaroo, an octogenarian couple, have even given up their gas-guzzling Kia Mia for a rented camel. They claim to be saving tons of money on gas, oil, tires, and CDs.

Saraba even mentioned that they sold their jumper cables, as they no longer needed them.

The success of Chartered Camels is proving to be as sustainable and lucrative as the sand-selling business.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

