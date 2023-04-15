A Powerful Tsunami Totally Submerges Fukuoka, Japan

FUKUOKA, Japan - (Spoof News) - Japan's Bonsai News Agency is reporting that one of the biggest tsunamis in history has just hit southern Japan, caused by a massive explosion at a whipped cream factory.

The tsunami, nicknamed Uippī nami (Whippy Wave in Japanese), hit at 3:33 am, Milwaukee time, and it was so powerful that it totally submerged the town of Fukuoka for 13 minutes, leaving behind a sticky mess of whipped cream that covered the entire town.

The Land of The Rising Sun's city with a population of 904,806, is known as The Sushi Capital of the World, and provides the civilized world with 89% of the earth's sushi supply.

The town is also famous for being the birthplace of Tofumina Chumpa, 38, who is known for creating the largest whipped cream pie ever made.

After the tsunami subsided and all the whipped cream was cleared out of the city, the only real damage was that many of the Japanese buildings, houses, trees, and pets were covered in a sticky residue.

Fortunately, the upcoming prefecture pie-throwing contest won't be affected by the tsunami. In fact, this year's theme is 'whipped cream madness', and Tofumina Chumpa has already signed up to participate. Let's just say she has a unique way of throwing pies!