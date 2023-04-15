A Powerful Tsunami Totally Submerges Fukuoka, Japan

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 15 April 2023

image for A Powerful Tsunami Totally Submerges Fukuoka, Japan
This was 'The Grandmother of All Tsunamis'.

FUKUOKA, Japan - (Spoof News) - Japan's Bonsai News Agency is reporting that one of the biggest tsunamis in history has just hit southern Japan, caused by a massive explosion at a whipped cream factory.

The tsunami, nicknamed Uippī nami (Whippy Wave in Japanese), hit at 3:33 am, Milwaukee time, and it was so powerful that it totally submerged the town of Fukuoka for 13 minutes, leaving behind a sticky mess of whipped cream that covered the entire town.

The Land of The Rising Sun's city with a population of 904,806, is known as The Sushi Capital of the World, and provides the civilized world with 89% of the earth's sushi supply.

The town is also famous for being the birthplace of Tofumina Chumpa, 38, who is known for creating the largest whipped cream pie ever made.

After the tsunami subsided and all the whipped cream was cleared out of the city, the only real damage was that many of the Japanese buildings, houses, trees, and pets were covered in a sticky residue.

Fortunately, the upcoming prefecture pie-throwing contest won't be affected by the tsunami. In fact, this year's theme is 'whipped cream madness', and Tofumina Chumpa has already signed up to participate. Let's just say she has a unique way of throwing pies!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
JapanTsunami

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more