Afghanistan To Send 700 Adult Camels To Russia In Exchange For Fancy Circus Gear And Top Vodka

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 28 March 2023

image for Afghanistan To Send 700 Adult Camels To Russia In Exchange For Fancy Circus Gear And Top Vodka
Six of one, half dozen of the other.

KABUL, Afghanistan - (Spoof Satire) - The Sandstone News Agency reports that Afghanistan and Russia have finalized plans on a superb trade that will benefit both countries (but mostly Afghanistan).

According to a rep for Sandstone, Afghani President Abu Taboo Fashu and Russian President Vlady Nikita Putin are both as giddy as schoolgirls at a Justin Bieber concert over the trade deal.

Russia will be getting 700 adult camels, which will join their travelling circus which has been mobilized in Ukraine since 2022.

In exchange, Afghanistan will receive a variety of fancy items, including a giant rubber chicken, a unicycle, a dozen clown noses, a pogo stick, and a collection of whoopee cushions.

SIDENOTE: Putin has also promised to include 90 cases of his signature Comrade Vlady 180 Proof Vodka, which is guaranteed to make even the most serious politicians act like clowns. Which explains a lot.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

