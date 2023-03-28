King Charles III Rejects Visit With Son Harry

After Harry called King Charles III's wife, the Queen Consort Camilla, dangerous and like an evil stepmother in his book Spare, King Charles III said he was too busy to visit with his son Harry during Harry’s surprise visit to London as part of Harry’s class action case against British periodicals.

Phew!

Anyway, some are up in arms because King Charles III refused the visit. King Charles III is “angry and outraged” about what Harry wrote in the book Spare. However, there is no truth to the rumor that King Charles III is roaming Buckingham Palace, singing, “I’m not wild about Harry….”

No one knows Harry’s reaction to the apparent door-slamming rejection yet.

However, Spare II is set to be published soon. Hopefully, Harry has exhausted all his penis recollections, although recollections may vary. Footnote: The older woman who rode him like a stallion behind that pub was, and still is, two years younger than his wife, TV Suits actress Meghan Markle.

Ouch!

Wife Meghan Markle did not accompany her husband Harry on his court appearance and remained at the Hilton Hotel. They decided not to stay at their former home, Frogmore Cottage, though it was supposed to be available for sleepovers until the Coronation. They would have received the boot after the Coronation, and then Prince Andrew is supposed to move into Frogmore Cottage.

However, Prince Andrew refuses to leave The Royal Lodge in Windsor Park.

However, brother King Charles III is the King and the landlord.

