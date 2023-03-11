China's Leader Xi Jinping Elected 'President' Again - Very Surprised

A spokesman gave an English transcript of Xi's Remarks to Western reporters about his recent re-election.

Basically Xi was very surprised at being elected to a third 5 year term.

China is a 'Democracy' so Xi was not 100% sure the National Legislature would re-elect him.

He mentioned that all the other Candidates were in jail and that gave him hope of being re-elected.

Also - that the Legislature was surrounded by armed Troops while voting.

He is very glad to be an 'elected' President again of a 'Democracy' - Just like in the West.

And with the same Honored title.

Xi notes China is criticized for being a bloody Dictatorship with millions of Muslims in Concentration Camps - but since he is 'President' of a 'Democracy' - all the Western nations are Glad to do Business with him.

Torture and Concentration camps are no Impediment when there are Big Profits to be made by Walmart and Apple - and the European countries.

And all Americans presidents - Past and Present - fully agree.

Here is a big Cheer for Democracy working in China.

(Taken from a CCN news article)