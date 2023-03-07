Geologists Make An Astounding Discovery In One of The Largest Salt Mines In The World

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 7 March 2023

image for Geologists Make An Astounding Discovery In One of The Largest Salt Mines In The World
Employees of this mine receive free salt as one of the company perks.

MUMBAI, India - (Satire News) - India's Sacred Cow News Agency has just made an amazing discovery in one of its salt mines, which just happens to be the largest one in the entire world, even larger than the salt mine located in Iceland.

A writer for SCNA has confirmed that representatives with the Podanlangkai Salt Mine, which produces 93% of the world's salt, and is co-owned by the American company Mortons, are stating that miners in the "Poddy," as the salt mine is nicknamed, have discovered large deposits of pepper.

The pepper is 99.87% pure and miners are reporting that it actually tastes better than normal table pepper.

SIDENOTE: The Sacred Cow News Agency has just pointed out that the Podanlangkai is now the biggest "Salt and Pepper Mine" in the entire world.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
GeologySalt

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more