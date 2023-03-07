Geologists Make An Astounding Discovery In One of The Largest Salt Mines In The World

MUMBAI, India - (Satire News) - India's Sacred Cow News Agency has just made an amazing discovery in one of its salt mines, which just happens to be the largest one in the entire world, even larger than the salt mine located in Iceland.

A writer for SCNA has confirmed that representatives with the Podanlangkai Salt Mine, which produces 93% of the world's salt, and is co-owned by the American company Mortons, are stating that miners in the "Poddy," as the salt mine is nicknamed, have discovered large deposits of pepper.

The pepper is 99.87% pure and miners are reporting that it actually tastes better than normal table pepper.

SIDENOTE: The Sacred Cow News Agency has just pointed out that the Podanlangkai is now the biggest "Salt and Pepper Mine" in the entire world.