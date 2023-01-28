Like A Boomerang, Earth's Core May Have Reversed Direction

Whaaaaat? The earth's core may have reversed direction. Holy Toledo! Is this a wet finger to the breeze guess, or have scientists discovered that the planet's core put its foot on the brake, came to a complete stop, shifted gears, looked out the rearview window, and then reversed direction?

And why didn't anyone feel or hear anything?

Sure, doctors can hear a heart murmur in the left ventricle with a stethoscope (and you don't dare say boo), but the earth's core reversing direction? The sound of squeaking brakes should have gone on for days, and then there's the mechanism involved to move all the core's gear to the correct position, and that sound has to be louder than a rock band on steroids.

Or could the sound be as sexy as a Ferrari changing gears?

Okay, Bill Gates, what will you do about the earth's core reversing direction? First, of course, Donald Trump will blame it on Hillary Clinton. Then, Trump's MAGA people will snap to attention and agree. Next, Speaker Kevin McCarthy will appoint George Santos to investigate. Finally, Santos will ask for a ten-million-dollar budget.

But daytime has stayed the same into nighttime. White people have not turned black or black to white. If scientists are correct, nothing has changed, and maybe the earth's core continuously changes direction and enjoys playing tennis with itself.

Good lord! Is the earth's core masturbating?

What will the bishops do about that?

