American Geologists Have Found One of The World's Largest Oil Fields On The Pacific Island of Iwo Jima

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 24 July 2022

image for American Geologists Have Found One of The World's Largest Oil Fields On The Pacific Island of Iwo Jima
God bless all US military men and women.

MOUNT SURIBACHI CITY, Iwo Jima - (Satire News) - The famous World War II Pacific Island, Iwo Jima is now back in the news after 77 years.

Iwo Jima's Mount Suribachi is the place where six US marines raised the American flag, so that all of the Japanese soldiers could see it and surrender their Imperialistic asses.

One of the Marines went on to play second base for the then Brooklyn Dodgers, one went on to become a standup comedian who appeared many times on "The Ed Sullivan Show," "The Matilda Quackenbush Variety Show," and "Betty's Show Show."

Another of the Marines dated 50s sex goddess, Marilyn Monroe until she broke up with him to marry New York Yankee great Joe DiMaggio.

Meanwhile President Biden has just learned that the geological firm Showergarden Brothers, Inc. has just discovered, what they are calling the biggest oil field in the entire world.

The president reportedly told Vice-President Kamala Harris, "That is great news Kammy, fuck them drape-wearing, camel jockeys. They can feed THEIR oil to their camels!"

The vice-president, smiled and remarked, "Fucking A, Joey!!!" ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
GeologyOil

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more