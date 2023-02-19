“Fact” Check: Greenpeace Never Existed

The environmental outlaws, Greenpeace, once the hot new thang in the 1980s, is no more. In fact, books are being cut into pieces to get rid of any mention of Greenpeace.

A spokesperson for “OIL INK” has said, “The hippies are dead. We don’t need no education. Don’t come around here no more … whatever you’re looking for … I never heard of Greenpeace and there never was a Greenpeace and I’m not even saying Greenpeace right now, I’m just putting words together … the Earth is working fine, we cleaned it up, now the hippies in their boats aren’t needed no more … wanna buy some oil? Solar power sucks, unless Elon does it, but he’s kind of our poster boy who looks like he’s doing ‘good’ things, but behind the scenes he’s as evil as every other billionaire. You don’t get fucking rich by being nice to anybody! Assholes rule! Greenpeace drools! But I’ll deny ever saying that, and my lawyers are bigger than yours.”

End of interview. If you still own any Greenpeace paraphernalia, especially a t-shirt, it could be worth big money in the near future. Or be worth nothing at all.