“Fact” Check: Greenpeace Never Existed

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Sunday, 19 February 2023

image for “Fact” Check: Greenpeace Never Existed
Deemed No Longer Important, Therefore, Never Existed

The environmental outlaws, Greenpeace, once the hot new thang in the 1980s, is no more. In fact, books are being cut into pieces to get rid of any mention of Greenpeace.

A spokesperson for “OIL INK” has said, “The hippies are dead. We don’t need no education. Don’t come around here no more … whatever you’re looking for … I never heard of Greenpeace and there never was a Greenpeace and I’m not even saying Greenpeace right now, I’m just putting words together … the Earth is working fine, we cleaned it up, now the hippies in their boats aren’t needed no more … wanna buy some oil? Solar power sucks, unless Elon does it, but he’s kind of our poster boy who looks like he’s doing ‘good’ things, but behind the scenes he’s as evil as every other billionaire. You don’t get fucking rich by being nice to anybody! Assholes rule! Greenpeace drools! But I’ll deny ever saying that, and my lawyers are bigger than yours.”

End of interview. If you still own any Greenpeace paraphernalia, especially a t-shirt, it could be worth big money in the near future. Or be worth nothing at all.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
GreenpeaceHippies

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more