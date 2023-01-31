The Nation's Oldest Hippie Just Turned 87

HAIGHT ASHBURY, California - (Satire News) - The Cosmos News Service reports that the country's oldest hippie has just turned 87.

CNS reporter Armada Aquatica writes that California resident Woodlund "Roach Clip" Hippenmeister, who is a retired city bus driver celebrated, his birthday at his home with his "Hippie" wife, Nora Dora Hippenmeister, 85, their 9 children, their 13 grandchildren, and their 11 great-grandchildren.

Woody, as his friends and family calls him, played CDs by such Woodstock era bands as Steppenwolf, Deep Purple, the Jefferson Airplane, Jimi Hendrix, the Rolling Stones, Janis Joplin, and Crosby Stills Nash & Young.

SIDENOTE: One of Woody's great granddaughters gave him an autographed headband that belonged to Carlos Santana.