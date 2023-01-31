The Nation's Oldest Hippie Just Turned 87

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 31 January 2023

image for The Nation's Oldest Hippie Just Turned 87
Woody used to work as a roadie for Jefferson Airplane.

HAIGHT ASHBURY, California - (Satire News) - The Cosmos News Service reports that the country's oldest hippie has just turned 87.

CNS reporter Armada Aquatica writes that California resident Woodlund "Roach Clip" Hippenmeister, who is a retired city bus driver celebrated, his birthday at his home with his "Hippie" wife, Nora Dora Hippenmeister, 85, their 9 children, their 13 grandchildren, and their 11 great-grandchildren.

Woody, as his friends and family calls him, played CDs by such Woodstock era bands as Steppenwolf, Deep Purple, the Jefferson Airplane, Jimi Hendrix, the Rolling Stones, Janis Joplin, and Crosby Stills Nash & Young.

SIDENOTE: One of Woody's great granddaughters gave him an autographed headband that belonged to Carlos Santana.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Hippies

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more