Dr. Futuro - Russia Part of China and Britain Part of India - Life is Change

The famous British Futurologists was looking in his Futuroscope the other day - and he happen to view a computer map of the world Seventy years from now.

(Paper maps are all extinct in the Future - as are Paper books and Paper money - but not toilet Paper).

Dr. Futuro only caught a glimpse - but the map showed Russia as West China and England as West India.

Apparently in seventy years China and India are the ruling Scientific and economic Powers - and Russia and England are Colonies to be exploited as Markets for Chinese and Indian made Goods.

What a reversal! Dr. Futuro was shocked.

Obviously, England and the European nations who had economically and militarily ravaged the world for 500 years would keep on ravaging the world forever. That was the accepted Wisdom.

He shook the Futuroscope a few times to see if it was out of Kilter - but it seemed OK.

And He did remember some old Greek guy saying Nothing exists but Change itself.. which He had always assumed was a Stupid saying.