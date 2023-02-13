New Dictionary Word Additions That Have Come About Since the Advent Of Trump

According to the people at Weckster and Merrymen Dictionary Inc. the name and term 'Trump' have taken on more meanings, definitions and nuances in the American vernacular in the past eight years than any other word in English. It stands amazingly as one of the most used, most hated, most loved and most vile words we have.

The original meaning of the word trump was “to override an opponent's played hand in cards by using a special card that has the unique talent to give it executive privileges to dis-empower the previously played hand”. Or to “be an all powerful playing card that has unique rights to special powers that other cards do not have”. Or, in common speech, the card is a 'Joker'.

In cases of the use of the word 'Trump' in card games the same would also apply to the man Trump himself in using the terms 'card' and 'Joker'.

Other new definitions of the word and name 'Trump' that have developed recently are:

A vulgar, rude person. An individual who will not accept anyone else's rules. A person who makes up his own ways of doing things showing total disregard concerning set or previous methods of doing things. A person of executive privilege who feels he is above the law and pulls all sorts of dubious deeds because of it. An individual in a position of alleged leadership in a free country who none-the-less idolizes the dictators and tyrants of other, non-free countries. (synonym- Quisling). An individual who rises to a high power in a country with scant knowledge of its history, ignorance of its true ideals, disdain and manipulation towards its people and a desire to profit from his administration. An individual in a position of power within a government and nation whose only real patriotic allegiance is to the money and the power of that nation. An individual who is an expert at manipulating the minds and motions of an audience and of his followers. An individual who is so superficial and lacking of any inner spiritual qualities that he relies on external props to prove his worth and his status; ie. he has a trophy wife, he relies on mansions, expensive possessions, superficial titles and phony statuses to prop up his ego and his vanity.

As time evolves the term 'Trump' could evoke new and very different meanings.

Some that have been speculated include: