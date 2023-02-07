A Royal Air Force Fighter Jets Shoots Down a Chinese Drone That Was Hovering Over Liverpool

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 7 February 2023

image for A Royal Air Force Fighter Jets Shoots Down a Chinese Drone That Was Hovering Over Liverpool
The drone reportedly fell to earth in over 900 pieces.

LIVERPOOL, England - (Satire News) - Ta Ta For Now News reporter Petula Tart reveals that Buckingham Palace has informed her that a Royal Air Force fighter jet has shot down a Chinese drone that was flying over the city of Liverpool.

Reports are that the drone was of the XYZ class drone, and can fly undetected for up to 18,000 miles.

Reports are that Chinese President Xi Jingping is so mad he has wet his Japanese komono and actually fired two of his maids for no apparent reason.

British spokesperson Tyrus Bottomfiddle says that China is demanding that England pay for the damages, which amounts to $3.7 million (US).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
droneSpy

