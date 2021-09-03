Man remembers the good old days as being barely tolerable

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 3 September 2021

image for Man remembers the good old days as being barely tolerable
World's favourite something or other

Your local sociopath, the one who never says hello to anyone, just remembers the good old days as being barely tolerable.

The bloke that you might see in the pub, or on the train, or walking past the house, but has a name that always escapes you, so you refer to him as Mr Waistcoat, or Mr Yellow Shoes doesn't remember the 1960's, 1970's, 1980's, 1990's, 2000's, or 2010's with any form of kindness.

'No, it has always been pretty much the same greyness, with no joy, just monotonous tedium'.

We don't need to tell you this, but if he was invited to parties, he would suck the joy out of them.

If you don't know anyone that fits this description, it is you.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
History

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more