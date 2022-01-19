Historians Discover The Ancient World’s First Circumcised Statue

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 19 January 2022

image for Historians Discover The Ancient World’s First Circumcised Statue
Vassius The Hair Groomer - Believed to be the world's first circumcised statue.

ATHENS, Greece – (World Satire) – A group of historians and archaeologists have just made an astounding discovery.

The group of 9 who all hail from different towns in Greenland, discovered a statue of a male believed to be in his early 50’s, standing 5-foot-3-inches tall, and weighing between 129 and 131 pounds.

Upon closer inspection, one of the female team members noticed that the statue’s bibbidy boo (prick) was actually circumcised.

Right away one of the male members (no pun intended) Googled it and found out that it is in fact the very first statue in the history of statues to actually be circumcised.

It was pointed out by another female member of the team that the statue’s circumcision was badly done, but she did verify that the statue’s foreskin was definitely missing.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
circumcizeGreeceHistoryStatue

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more