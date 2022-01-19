Historians Discover The Ancient World’s First Circumcised Statue

ATHENS, Greece – (World Satire) – A group of historians and archaeologists have just made an astounding discovery.

The group of 9 who all hail from different towns in Greenland, discovered a statue of a male believed to be in his early 50’s, standing 5-foot-3-inches tall, and weighing between 129 and 131 pounds.

Upon closer inspection, one of the female team members noticed that the statue’s bibbidy boo (prick) was actually circumcised.

Right away one of the male members (no pun intended) Googled it and found out that it is in fact the very first statue in the history of statues to actually be circumcised.

It was pointed out by another female member of the team that the statue’s circumcision was badly done, but she did verify that the statue’s foreskin was definitely missing.