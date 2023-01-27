Joe Biden: Can Invincible Ignorance Save Him From The Fires Of Hell?

BILLINGSGATE POST: it is undeniably a fact that Joe Biden is, at best, a useful idiot for those who call the shots in the White House. Whether he can be held culpable for his actions is disputable. He might be off the hook because he is too stupid to know better; suffering from what is called “invincible ignorance.”

Theologically speaking, invincible ignorance excuses one from all culpability. An action committed in ignorance of the law prohibiting it, may not be a voluntary act. However, one may be culpable if he(she or it) is willfully ignorant of matters that one is obligated to know. If this is the case, the individual is morally responsible for their ignorance, and for the acts flowing from it.

So, In Biden’s defense, because he is inherently stupid, it might be argued that the guilt associated with any offense committed by him in ignorance is less than it would have been if the act were committed in full knowledge, because in that case, the offense is less voluntary.

In the event that he has to defend his actions without admitting that he is invincibly ignorant, Biden might fall into the trap of having to admit he was (willfully) ignorant - which might be difficult to prove - because his mind is so addled that doing anything willfully might be more than he could handle.

Dr. Slim: “My best guess is that he’s a “tweener.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. Go easy on the man. He does the best he can.”