Israel's Corrupt Netanyahu to Form New 'Really' Corrupt Government

Second - timer and new prime Minister - Netanayahu - Legally proven a Corrupt Politician - has formed a new government of Ultra Orthodox Jews and Ultra Right Settlers - according to the BCC News.

The Orthodox go around all the time exuding smug Piety and stand for Ethics, Morality and Truth in all their Dealings. But are apparently they are being just as corrupt as Netanyahu.

Sort of reminds one of the American Evangelicals corrupted by Trump into electing a Multi - Adulterer, Liar, and all around Ethical Bad Boy as President.

Anyway - back to the Chosen People - basically the Orthodox and Settlers want Israel for Jews only. They want the Arabs citizens of Israel - who have been there longer than the Jews - to go back to where they came from. (Saudi Arabia?).

When they finish stealing all the Arab land in the West Bank (with Billions in Foreign aid Money from America) - they will get their Political wet dream.

After helping totally corrupt Netanyahu (until he is no longer in office) - The Ultra Orthodox will then go back to being Pious and Ultra - Ethical.

But once you have lost your Religious Ethical Virginity - Can you get it back again?

(Basil Blathering - reporting to you from in front of the largest Synagogue in London.)