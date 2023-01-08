Bride Rejects Groom 15 Times At Altar

If a bride says, I do not, 15 times at the altar, and finally, at number 16 says, I do, should the groom rejoice at finally capturing his prize?

Hmmm.

That particular union doesn’t appear to be set in stone. Potato salad, maybe. However, the association isn’t the stuff upon which to base any relationship, commitment, or elected office.

Please think of the revenge the mother-in-law will hoist on the bride who refused her son’s hand in marriage at the altar not once or twice but 15 times. Mother-in-law was proud, though, that her boy was insistent and put up a good fight and finally got that wench to say, I do!

So the House Republicans finally said I do to Kevin McCarthy, and Kevin has the gavel. But with the world watching, it took four days and 16 times before his Republican House members said, I do, and voted for McCarthy as Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

It is often said: A win is a win. But after getting gored 15 times by an angry bull during a bullfight, the bullfighter isn’t exactly doing cartwheels because he survived.

And imagine one of the many concessions Kevin McCarthy made to win the gavel: Any Republican member of Congress can stand up and vote McCarthy out of office, at any time, for any reason. Talk about: Heavy is the head that wears the crown.

And speaking of King Charles III, Harry Halloween earns his allowance differently: Selling pulp fiction.

SPOOF writers do the same daily, but Spoof writers are not paid.

Besides, no Spoof writer has 16 toilets.

