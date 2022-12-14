Noah's Ark Found in Turkey - Was in the Shape of a Giant Bagel

Funny story written by UncleDale

Wednesday, 14 December 2022

image for Noah's Ark Found in Turkey - Was in the Shape of a Giant Bagel
A boat, for reference.

Evangelical Conspiracy Magazine - (one of the main supporters of Trump) - has made an amazing discovery in Turkey.

On top of Mount Aptal - in a deserted part of Turkey - Evangelic Faithful found pieces of Noah's Ark - said Brother Bleeding Heart Aloysius.

It looked like an incredibly ancient (raisin - studded) Bagel - about 400 feet around - with fitted wood planks.

A tiny hint in one of Paul's Letters lead to where it was - (and paying off a lot of Turkish officials).

It was ice covered and the port - holes gave it the raisin - studded look.

Surrounding it was huge piles of ancient, fossilized Manure. Apparently, they had to shovel their way out - to get out of it.

It is now just a huge broken shell of Fragile rotted wood - sitting in manure.

Its Christian duty done.

The great news is that the Jews were Wrong - saying it was Boat - shaped.

As all good Christians should want the Jews to be wrong about everything.

And us Evangelicals always Right about everything.

Even though everybody aboard was Jewish - we now Know where Christianity started - on a hill in Turkey - and in a Bagel - shaped Ark.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Noah's Ark

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more