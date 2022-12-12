Indonesia Passes a 'No-Sex-Outside Marriage' Law

Several news sources report on the new Indonesia 'No Sex outside Marriage' law. Basically no Adultery by married people.

Imagine if England had such a law - half of Parliament in Jail - and the House of Lords decimated.

But not to worry if you visit Indonesia. It won't apply to Tourists.

And being a Muslim nation - Wives will go to jail and the Married men will get a slap on the wrist.

You would not think Adultery would be so widespread in Muslim countries - as to need Legislation forbidding it.

By Law, the wife has to give sex to the husband when he wants it.

But Muslim men - like other Men - apparently like Variety.

Possibly seeing the same breasts for 20 - 30 years gets depressing.