Indonesia Passes a 'No-Sex-Outside Marriage' Law

Monday, 12 December 2022

Down with this sort of thing! Careful now!

Several news sources report on the new Indonesia 'No Sex outside Marriage' law. Basically no Adultery by married people.

Imagine if England had such a law - half of Parliament in Jail - and the House of Lords decimated.

But not to worry if you visit Indonesia. It won't apply to Tourists.

And being a Muslim nation - Wives will go to jail and the Married men will get a slap on the wrist.

You would not think Adultery would be so widespread in Muslim countries - as to need Legislation forbidding it.

By Law, the wife has to give sex to the husband when he wants it.

But Muslim men - like other Men - apparently like Variety.

Possibly seeing the same breasts for 20 - 30 years gets depressing.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

