An African Midget Monkey In Zimbabwe Can Speak Four Languages

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 11 October 2022

"Moncrief" is believed to be three-years-old.

CHITUNGWIZA, Zimbabwe - (Magazine) - A reporter with BuzzFuzz (Zimbabwe) has just located a Shinatacki African Midget Monkey that amazingly can speak four languages (fluently) including Zimbabwean, Yiddish, Swedish, and Greek.

The monkey was found by a group of explorers from Norway, who are noted for finding normal animals who can do very unusually weird things.

The monkey, which they have named "Moncrief," after the noted Yugoslavian 16th century composer Nick Moncrief, looks like any normal Shinatacki Midget Monkey, except that he is very fluent in the above four mentioned languages.

The Norwegian explorers plan on taking "Moncrief" to America and selling him to the Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey Circus.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

