Big Money Monkey Stickers

NFTs are a serious thing? Really? Little cartoon pictures of apes, dogs, birds, mutants, frogs, etc. I put these on my lunchbox when I was a kid. If you print off an NFT and put a sticky backing to it, is it still art?

Remember: there have always been art thieves. Didn’t a celebrity recently have an NFT stolen? After all, they exist in a digital world, and we all know hackers don’t steal bizarrely valuable cartoons, so what happen?

If you have an NFT, what do you do with it? Stick it on your phone? What if your phone gets stolen, does the thief own the NFT? Prove he doesn’t. Prove you do – you don’t have your phone, wise guy. (When your whole life is stored on a device, the device is you, and with your stolen, you don’t exist! Welcome to The Twilight Zone.)

You put it as your photo icon on your Twitter or Facebook? Is that it? That’s where it “hangs” for the world to see? And when you die, who gets to sell it? Who has your passwords to open your phone and NFT and sell sell sell? Will these things be hanging beside a Picasso in the Louvre? If I shit on a plate, can I too sit beside Picasso? Or only as long as I draw my plate-shit into a cartoon?

Gotta hand it to the artists, though. For doing essentially nothing, and then replicating that nothing to the tune of 10,000 new apes, birds, mutants, rats, etc, they get paid either hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Suckers are born every second. What is the value of a piece of art? Whatever the buyer wants to pay. Suckers. Enjoy your stickers.