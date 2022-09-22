The Breaking of the Russian Bear

Putin is wearing down and losing his mind. He needs more soldiers to send to their deaths in Ukraine, and he needs to remind the world that he’s crazy enough to use nukes (even though using them could burn up all his money and properties and state-sanctioned hookers and underage gymnasts).

And Trump is breaking up, going on Fox News to explain his madness, though every time he opens his mouth more deranged theories and ideas come out.

Two leaders going crazy at the same time. Kool-Aid?

With the threats by Putin, and forcing Russian men off the streets and into military uniforms against their will (which never fit right anyway), many Russians have started thinking about the past. Specifically, the 1990s, when the Soviets died and freed Eastern Europe from the 80 years of ‘worker’s paradise’ hell.

There are many different ethnicities that make up Russia. But without a sane leader, the people of the world’s geographically largest nation may decide to split into their various parts, and overnight, dozens of new countries could be born.

That’s what’s really driving Putin nuts. Instead of a Russia unified with its old Soviet regime, he may be the one to destroy Russia as Russia completely.

And isn’t it about time? That’s too large of a country. Let the people decide their own countries. Russia is old, and it may be time to die by cracking up and giving birth to tiny countries … which will likely fight each other for a while before peace can ever return to such a blood-soaked landmass.