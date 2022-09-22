God Likes Pussy, But Not Head

Iran is soon to offer American girls and women a safe place to have abortions without religious politicians and law-makers trying to turn them into criminals.

Of course, nothing comes free. If an American woman or girl comes to Iran for her abortion, she has to do so while wearing a hijab. Morality police will be by the bedside as the American gives birth, making sure her head is well-covered as her bare legs are splayed wide.

It’s OK for god to see your pussy, but not your head. God is a pervert. That’s why He’s male and always will be, and why all clerics are male (except for some little token female priests and rabbis – but no female Imams! – who get to be female cuz the males say it’s OK)

So, ladies, when you want to give birth or abortion in a strict Muslim country, remember to keep a barrier between you and your god – or someone’s god, everybody’s gotta have one – or else you and your child will be blaspheming … and then you’ll get stoned – but with your head covered.

Does any of this make sense? I just wrote it and I still don’t understand any of it.

Have a baby or don’t, fuck God – what does He know about creation?