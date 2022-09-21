I Ran So Far Away from America

The USA is pissed off! And when that elephant in the room gets angry, it stomps the terra and everybody feels every thump.

What is it now? [Sigh.]

The women of Iran are burning their hijabs and having a lovely protest, and are accompanied by men! Iranians have had enough of their dictator.

Whether the Dick is a cleric, a president, a king, a sheik, a pope, doesn’t matter. Iran used to be a place of civilization, not a medieval shithole where morality police beat and torture and imprison women if they don’t wear a fucking head scarf. What an important article of clothing – and what incredible impotency and insecurity those men have if they think a scarf decides whether a woman is moral or not and if she’ll get into some kind of male-dominated heaven.

Afghanistan, are you listening? Saudi Arabia? Every Muslim country, every religion where women are servants to men – which is ALL religions. (Why do women worship ANY religion since they all belong to and for men?)

So America does NOT like this because it was really hoping to turn its own reality from the modern back into the medieval – and looked up to Iran for guidance of how to go about that. The Yankee clerics want Jesus to come back and tell women never to abort and not to be gay and to serve your man barefoot and preggers – to get on their knees and open their mouths to receive the Lord.

Anyway, the Americans are pissed that Iran may become more civilized than they and their MAGA can ever be. Iran wins over America? Holy shit! The world is flipping upside-down – maybe for the better?!

Iranian women and girls (and men and boys) fight fight FIGHT FIGHT!!!! Show America how it’s done.