MAGA Mullets for the Next Klan Generation

The World Competition of Mullets is Back! And sexier and hotter than ever … if that’s your thing.

So many kids in America, but which ones are MAGA kids? How can you tell? Sure, lots of clothing provided by Team Trump, but what if’n it’s all dirty with cooter grease and moonshine and crawdad slag … don’t even know what all that is, do ya? You don’t wanna.

Now, all MAGA children will have to wear mullets, as will all adults and even granny and grandpa too! See the mullet? That’s how you’ll know you’re dealing with the kind of person who knows a good Trump when they see one!

Pictured here is Scooter “Nascar” Bodene, 10-year-old champion of the mullet contest. He’s super MAGA, as are his folks, Clemmy Mae and Hoss “Less Go Brandon” Snipdiggler. Salt of the earth and that earth is ‘Merica!

Wear your mullets with pride and keep your guns greased for 2024! War of the Mullet could be a real thing, like the Battle of the Alamo Car Rental! Rudy’s mullet is dripping – somebody get his head caulked up – caulk it up good!

America is still the cultural Eden the world envies. That’s why so many jump over its wall and still land on two feet. Europe… when is you a-gonna embrace the MAGA mullet? Do you even know what Skoal chewing tarbaccy is? No culture anywheres … ‘cept in the best hairstyle ever!

Long Live the Mullet – sooooo-weeeeee! (Cue: “Dueling Banjos”.)