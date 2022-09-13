All Hail The Tampon King

How to protest in the Year of Our Satan, 2022.

You don’t.

You don’t have the right to because politicians today and yesterday made new laws to prevent you from heckling them, telling them they are pieces of shit, repeating their sins and crimes to them, and basically everything else except “You’re doing super! Keep up the good work.”

You can’t tell the Tampon King he’s a tampon king (or call a shit a shit. Cops will always protect the money, and if it comes from shit, then shitty money is still green – once you scrape off the brown.)

Charles: "Oh God. I'll just live inside your trousers or something. It would be much easier."

Camilla: "What are you going to turn into, a pair of knickers? Oh, you're going to come back as a pair of knickers."

Charles: "Or, God forbid, a Tampax. Just my luck!"

This exchange was followed by jokes about Charles turning into an entire box of tampons and of being "chucked down the lavatory."

Yes, even when comedy comes from the mouths of the Babes of Monarchy, you can’t say nuthin’. Is there an elephant in the room? NO THERE IS NOT!

So how about people just wear elephants – earrings, t-shirts, backpacks, shoes, ermine and satin, crimson and clover – whatever you got. (Or maybe pin your protest sign to an elephant, that way the pachyderm gets arrested and does hard time – hey, three-year-old Dumbo – you’re going to juvie!)

Want to protest: wear an elephant. Until they get a law passed against them. THOU SHALT NOT BEAR THE LIKENESSS OF ELEPHANTS. A Royal Decree … coming soon.

By remaining in medieval days, Britain and the Commonwealth remain in medieval days. If not an elephant, maybe pictures of King Arthur or Merlin? Dunking a witch coming back? Will tampons be made illegal? They didn’t exist during the reign of Hank and Harry and Horace Hearing Whos, so if it didn’t exist in the past, should it now?

The King ponders … and some consort’s knickers gets wetter … ewwwwwwww, rich people – who can’t even more a fucking inkstand with his own hand – are gross!

But you can’t say that … the Emperor’s new clothes are showing … (is this real life or fairy tale, I can’t tell which is witch.)