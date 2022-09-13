The BBC Is Reporting That King Charles III's Crown Is The Most Expensive In History

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 13 September 2022

image for The BBC Is Reporting That King Charles III's Crown Is The Most Expensive In History
King Charles is 73, but says he feels 71.

LONDON - (UK Satire) - The British Broadcasting Corporation is reporting that the crown of the newly crowned monarch, King Charles III, is the most expensive crown ever manufactured.

According to BBC reporter Tyrus Bottomiddle, 43, the crown was manufactured in Switizerland by The Swiss Monarchial Company of Zurich, Switizerland.

The gold coronet is encrusted with 17 diamonds that were imported from South Africa.

Bottomfiddle, commented that the luxurious crown which is covered with velvet trimmed ermine weighs 7.3 pounds.

The King's crown has a total of 89 diamonds, 17 emeralds, 14 rubies, and two silver ingots that were salvaged from the British pirate ship "The Blimey" which was sunk back in 1699.

SIDENOTE: Britain's top information guru, Piers Morgan reports that King Charles III's crown is valued at £2.3 million [$2.65 million - US].

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

King Charles III
King Charles III




