King Chuck vs. The Pen

The pen is still mightier than the sword, as displayed by King Chuck (thank you for that name, it makes comedy so much easier), who is already having a terrible time related to pens.

First, the ink pot that refused to move itself when he was about to sit down. Throw it in the dungeon! How much do those aides make? Clearly not enough to read a king’s thoughts before he thinks them.

Now, while at Hillsborough Castle, as he was signing another piece of paper (His Royal Highnesses Writer’s Cramp shall be declared a national holiday for all to rest their hands and pens) the bloody pen bled blue ink all over His Royal Person's blue blood hands! Off with its cap! “Every stinking time!” (Does this happen a lot in a country with a long and rich literary tradition? Leaky pens? Did another Charles, Dickens, have this trouble? Is that where “What the Dickens?” came from?)

This could be a sign of his reign. There have been a lot of funny kings through British history (George was hilarious! Didn’t they make a movie of him, starring Jim Carrey? Coming soon?), and it looks like Chuck is off to a good start (starting with the name, of course).

Can a king be defeated by a pen? Aren’t kings accustomed to swords? A lowly pen and its ink … he has already become a meme, for God’s sake! Maybe if he learned to use his own hands instead of those of an aide, he’d learn how to write the old fashioned way. Just sit and sign and don’t swear. The Monarchy and the World is watching.