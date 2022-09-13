A Team of American Explorers Have Discovered The Largest Volcano On Record At The South Pole

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 13 September 2022

image for A Team of American Explorers Have Discovered The Largest Volcano On Record At The South Pole
Mt. St. Beyonce was discovered by the famous American exploring team of Bettabicker & Fernandez.

SOMEWHERE IN THE SOUTH POLE - (Satire News) - The Bravisimo Network is reporting that the famed American exploring team of Bettabicker and Fernandez has just discovered the largest volcano in history.

The team of explorers came upon the volcano, which they have named Mt. St. Beyonce, and they are reporting that the entire volcano is bigger than the state of Ohio.

Mt. St. Beyonce has recorded lava temperatures of 119 degrees.

Volcano experts are warning any visitors or tourists to be prepared to leave the volcanic area within 35 seconds if Mt. St. Beyonce starts to spew molten lava.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk says that he would like to buy the newly discovered volcano for a fair market price.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
South Polevolcano

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more