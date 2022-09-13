A Team of American Explorers Have Discovered The Largest Volcano On Record At The South Pole

SOMEWHERE IN THE SOUTH POLE - (Satire News) - The Bravisimo Network is reporting that the famed American exploring team of Bettabicker and Fernandez has just discovered the largest volcano in history.

The team of explorers came upon the volcano, which they have named Mt. St. Beyonce, and they are reporting that the entire volcano is bigger than the state of Ohio.

Mt. St. Beyonce has recorded lava temperatures of 119 degrees.

Volcano experts are warning any visitors or tourists to be prepared to leave the volcanic area within 35 seconds if Mt. St. Beyonce starts to spew molten lava.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk says that he would like to buy the newly discovered volcano for a fair market price.