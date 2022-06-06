Fascism & Democracy vs. Assange & Snowden

If the USA and Great Britain are wonderful examples of democracy (as they both always tell us) – and that, of course, involves an adherence to free speech, freedom of the press, freedom of this and that, blah blah blah ...

... then why are you attacking Julian Assange and Edward Snowden?

I mean, come on, “democracies”, those guys revealed how the USA was acting like a fascist dictatorship during an unjust war (which it has done multiple times, so no one should really be surprised), so by you going after him, isn’t he proving his point once again?

You ARE fascist and he is right! Is this simply a case of the Emperor’s New Clothes? America, you are naked, all your warts on display, and you is ugly! (You elected Trump. If that ain’t a wart for all the world to see ...)

So, please, on behalf of goodness – against your great evil – let him go. If he dies, you will have created a martyr, and you know it.

Do you still think you can pull that “greatest democracies” bullshit line on the world after you get him where you want?

The moral will be: never trust a democracy. No such thing in this modern USA or UK. All democracies eventually erode into dictatorships.