A Russian Fighter Jet Is Downed When It Hits A Flock of Oversized Hummingbirds

MOSCOW, Russia - (Satire News) - The Kremlin Voice has just reported that a Russian fighter jet has been downed when it hit what eyewitnesses say, was a flock of oversized hummingbirds.

The jet was on a mission to attack the Ukrainian town of Sumsheet, when it slammed into the wayward hummingbirds which were believed to be flying toward Moldova.

The pilot, Capt. Vorchev Tamavich, who managed to eject told Russian military authorities that at first he thought that his jet had been hit by a Ukrainian surface-to-air missile.

But after seeing hundreds of bird feathers all over the sky, he realized that it was a flock of Mongolian Hummingbirds, which are native to Moldova.