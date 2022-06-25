North Korea Fires a Missile At Japan and It Boomerangs And Destroys The Launch Pad And a Massage Parlor

PYONGYANG, North Korea - (Satire News) - The Rice Paddy News Agency is reporting that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is furious, after one of his missiles boomeranged after being launched, and it totally destroyed the launch pad, as well as a nearby massage parlor.

Kim has reportedly said that he will have the wayward missile incident fully investigated, and whoever was in charge of the missile will be fired and most probably be imprisoned for 14 to 42 years.

The Missile dubbed The NK Happy Boomer-16, had gone through a 138-point inspection check.

An employee of the North Korean Space Program believes that the problem was caused when the Unilateral Synchronized Logistical System (the USLS) failed due to a woodpecker cutting the electrical wire leading from the launch pad compressor to the extremely expensive missile.

In Another North Korean Story. The price of rice in North Korea has gone up so much in recent weeks, that many citizens are switching over to okra, au gratin potatoes, and spinach.