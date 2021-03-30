Easter Bunnies in lockdown means Easter is postponed in 2021!

(NOT EDITED) Year 2021 will be a bad-egg Easter because of global lockdowns affecting normal celebrations! Jesus will not be crucified on Good Friday this year; hence he will not reappear on Easter Sunday as usual, and will certainly not be appearing in front of Maria Magdalena on Easter Monday because she is in lockdown too!

However, the pandemic has much worse reverberations for the modern world! Easter Bunnies will not be allowed to run wild in the Christian part of our world because they have been put in lockdown too.

Bunny producers hoping for mega-business with their bunnies have been put on furlough payments by major bunny lover, Boris Johnson, who feels Easter Bunnies, and their producers, are spiffing Eggs, and need to be saved from liquidation, not eradication, just because of a stupid pandemic which was not the UK's fault anyway. Although they mutated the whole thing!

This year's bunnies will not end up in rabbit-stew pots, they will be kept alive until next year's Easter celebrations can return to normality with the blessing of the Pope, who is also in a Vatican lockdown, thank the heavens for that, at least Covid-19 has something positive to offer.

As for Jesus, he will be attending his 'Last Supper' for the 2022nd time next year, but only if he and his disciples test negative, wear masks, keep social-distancing and, forgive Judas!

AMEN!! Rabbit, Rabbit, Rabbit! Chas and Dave please give us an encore!