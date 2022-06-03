Cambodia Has Just Surpassed Colombia As The World's Leading Exporter of Cocaine

JUNGLE JIM, Cambodia - (Satire News) - Tabloid Today, which is based in California has just stated that Colombia is no longer the world's number one exporter of cocaine.

For literally decades Colombia has put a lock on being the top country, as far as the exporting of the white powder goes.

Some of Colombia's most popular strains of cocaine include Cali Crazy Powder, Bogota Mazota, Colombi-Blow, and Muchachota Loca.

But now the tiny Asian country of Cambodia has captured the title of the world's number exporter of cocaine.

Papaya Bamboo, a writer with Tabloid Today, stated that it took the little jungle country a while but it has kicked Colombia's drug ass.

SIDENOTE: Cambodia did it with only one cocaine strain, known all over the world as Jungle Rot Primo.

