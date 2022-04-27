The World Federation Alliance Plans To Charge Russian President Putin With War Crimes

BERN, Switzerland – (Satire News) – Word coming out of the Chocolate Capital of the World says that the WFA (the World Federation Alliance), has decided to charge President Putin, the Kremlin, and hundreds of Russian oligarchs with war crimes.

A spokesperson for the WFA, Sally Tulipheimer, 42, stated that out of the world’s 196 countries, the vote was 192-4, to charge Russia with an act of aggression or aka, an Acto Aggresatorio Muchisimo, as they say in Peru.

Ms. Tulipheimer stated that the four countries who voted not to charge Russia with war crimes are Russia (of course), North Korea (of course), Venezuela (of course), and Iceland (surprising as hell).

Meanwhile Putin has said that he will be sending North Korea, Venezuela, and Iceland cashiers checks for $900,000 each.