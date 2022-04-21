A Plane Loaded With Anti-Putin Protesters From Russia Lands In Arizona

TUCSON, Arizona - (Satire News) - In the latest from Putin's evil invasion of the Ukraine, a C-5A cargo plane, loaded with 400 anti-Putin protesters has just landed at Tucson's Camel Hump Airport.

The plane was packed with Russian citizens who dared to criticize the midget Putin and they fled for their lives.

Putin had informed the KGB operatives to round up every protester and send them to Siberia, where the summer temperature averages 6 degrees.

One of the Russian refugees named Hegalina Chiffenchev, 21, told Hollywood Innuendo's Fajita San Guacamole, that in Moscow she was making $90 a week working as a hooker.

She was told by Miss San Guacamole that in Arizona, she will easily make from $1,800 to $1,900 a week depending on what kind of sexual favors she is willing to provide.

SIDENOTE: Most of the Russian protesters will be joining the Democratic party assuring the Dems that they will take the Senate in the 2022 election.