The Russian KGB Has Just Arrested Vladimir Putin

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 20 April 2022

image for The Russian KGB Has Just Arrested Vladimir Putin
Witnesses say that when Putin was arrested, he looked as pale as this photo.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - The FBI, The CIA, and The IUD, are all reporting that Russia's mad, crazed, out-of-control leader has been officially arrested.

The Kremlin Voice informed CNN that Putin put up quite a fight, but after he was hit on the head with a Lousiville slugger baseball bat, had his crotch-region tasered, and had his face hit with five ounces of pepper spray, the little bitty mental, emotional, and physical midget laid face-down on the floor of one of Moscow's downtown Jack-in-the-Box'es and whined like a little 4-year-old girl.

A Kremlin spokesperson said that Vice-Dictator Nicolai Frupenchevski has assumed the leadership role, taking a 75% cut in pay.

Meanwhile Vlady Putin, is incarcerated at the infamous Nikita Krushchev Federal Prison and is awaiting extradition to Siberia.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
KGBVladimir Putin

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more