The Russian KGB Has Just Arrested Vladimir Putin

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - The FBI, The CIA, and The IUD, are all reporting that Russia's mad, crazed, out-of-control leader has been officially arrested.

The Kremlin Voice informed CNN that Putin put up quite a fight, but after he was hit on the head with a Lousiville slugger baseball bat, had his crotch-region tasered, and had his face hit with five ounces of pepper spray, the little bitty mental, emotional, and physical midget laid face-down on the floor of one of Moscow's downtown Jack-in-the-Box'es and whined like a little 4-year-old girl.

A Kremlin spokesperson said that Vice-Dictator Nicolai Frupenchevski has assumed the leadership role, taking a 75% cut in pay.

Meanwhile Vlady Putin, is incarcerated at the infamous Nikita Krushchev Federal Prison and is awaiting extradition to Siberia.