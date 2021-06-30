That thing you do, stop it

Hello,

Raymond Ving here, again. Yes, I am the bloke with strange ideas who never became an eccentric millionaire. Anyway, that thing you do, please stop it.

No, I don't know what it is, but please stop. If you must comment on newspaper articles, please do it in a way that is reasonable, readable and sensible.

If you must go to the gym, please don't post on Instagram every time you go.

If you must complain, please keep your opinions to yourself.

Please, just stop doing all of those things you do, and then I will stop being so judgemental about people and things that shouldn't concern me.

Toodle pip.