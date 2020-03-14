ABBA Linked To New Gene That Sustains Their Popularity

Written by JinoLeFeeto

Saturday, 14 March 2020

image for ABBA Linked To New Gene That Sustains Their Popularity
Take a Chance on Gene? ABBA is in your blood! Like it or not!

Scientists at the University of Stockholm, today revealed that a 40-year-long study of the musical group ABBA, has lead to a breakthrough. The iconic popular Swedish group has had a little bit of help maintaining their popularity.

"ABBA has a secret," said Stockholm scientist, B. Anderson. The reason these songs still play in your heads is simple: they created hormones that secreted into your blood stream, and gave you feelings of happiness. Now, everytime people hear an ABBA song, the same chemicals from their youth are released, and they feel....younger again."

"It was a plot, pure and simple," said A. Netha. "How else could you explain songs about breakups, death, divorce, cheating, lying and lust for underaged teens to remain popular?"

Yet somehow they do remain popular nearly 30 years later, and are coming out in 2020 with two new songs. "More death, life, love heartbreak," said scientist, B. Jorn. "More feelings of aging together," said F. Rida.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

