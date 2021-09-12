The Age-Old College Male Students Boinking Question “Ginger or Mary Ann?” Has Now Been Replaced With “Alexa or Siri?”

CARPINTERIA, California – (Satire News) – News coming out of the Left Coast, is that the age old “Gilligan’s Island” TV show question, who would you rather boink Ginger or Mary Ann? has now been replaced.

Mimosa Sabrosa, with Alpha Beta News, has discovered that college males throughout the 50 states have now replaced the Ginger or Mary Ann question with the new modern-day question, Alexa or Siri?

Miss Sabrosa, who looks as gorgeously sexy in Daisy Duke short shorts as Mary Ann (Dawn Wells) did, said that she was surprised that out of 8,000 college students, who replied to her questionnaire, 6,781 responded that they would prefer to have intimate relations (sexual intercourse) with Mary Ann.

When asked, why they chose Mary Ann over Ginger, the majority responded by saying that with Mary Ann being very sweet and very pretty, kind of like the typical ‘girl next door,’ they just felt that she would be much more attainable (effable) than the hot, sexy, conceited, self-centered movie star Ginger (Tina Louise).

SIDENOTE: Miss Sabrosa was surprisingly shocked to learn that out of the 8,000 responders, 127 actually picked Mrs. Thurston Howell, III, over both Ginger and Mary Ann.