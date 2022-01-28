Prince Andrew demands trial by Juke Box Jury

Embattled royal, Prince Andrew, threw down a defiant challenge to the legal team of his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, last night when he demanded that the accusations against him of having underage sex with Ms Giuffre be heard by a panel of four celebrities in the style of the hit 1960s BBC TV show, Juke Box Jury.

It is understood that he wants his case to be heard by a panel consisting of Adam Faith, Lulu, Shakin' Stevens, and Billy Fury, who will listen as he outlines his defence from behind a curtain before giving their verdict on the buzzers of 'nonce' or ' not guilty numpty'.

Veteran JBJ stalwart, David Jacobs, told newsmen: 'I have recently been approached by Andrew personally and will consider taking on the gig if the money's right

'I don't know about him being unable to sweat, but it was pouring off him like an absolute bastard when I told him that I was thinking of inviting a local girls school to be in the studio audience'.

This latest move by a member of the royal family is reminiscent of the abdication scandal of 1936 when listeners to the BBC Home Service were asked to write to the station with their view on whether King Edward VIII should remain on the throne or quit for The Bahamas with Mrs Simpson in what became known as the Minge or Monarchy debate.