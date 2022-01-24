London (BVC) Prince Andrew, better known as "Mr. Andrew" by the local Cockney population of East London, has won permission to try and appeal against a decision to allow him to be extradited to the United States where he faces charges of a statutory nature whilst under the control of ghost living in his head.

The decision to extradite Mr. Andrew has rested on his mental health. In January 2021, a magistrates' court ruling found that Mr. Andrew could not be extradited as it would be "oppressive," by reason of his mental health.

But the High Court overturned that decision in December, saying Andrew Albert Christian Edward could be extradited to the US on the basis of assurances given by the US government about his treatment there.

These included pledges that Andrew Albert Christian Edward would not be made the subject of "special administrative measures," nor would he be held at a maximum security prison before or after trial to protect him from homosexual inmates and prison violence.